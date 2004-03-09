DIC Adds New Series

Starting this fall, DIC Entertainment is adding three new series to its syndicated kids’ lineup: the off-PBS Liberty’s Kids, animated/live action-mix Ace Lightning and Sabrina, The Animated Series.

DIC also will add five holiday specials to its programming mix in December 2004, with Monster Mash, A Christmas Carol, Inspector Gadget SavesChristmas, Jingle Bell Rock, and Sonic Christmas Blast.

DIC delivers three exclusive three-hour blocks of kids’ programming to stations all over country. That exclusivity allows up to three stations in a market to air DIC’s programming without any crossover, while DIC’s advertisers reach audience for all three stations, giving advertisers 100% coverage of U.S. markets on more than 450 TV stations.

Other programs carried by DIC include Sabrina’s Secret Life, Sherlock Holmes in the 22nd Century, Archie’s Weird Mysteries and The Littles.