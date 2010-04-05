Diann Burns’ ‘Next’ Move

Former WBBM Chicago star anchor

Diann Burns says on her blog that

she’s heading to WFLD Chicago to

host NextTV. She starts at the Fox-owned

duopoly on April 11.

“I am thrilled to partner with the Chicago

Urban League and with the amazing,

star-studded team at Next TV: Change You

Can See,” Burns writes. “I’ll be hosting the

second season of this Emmy award-winning

business and lifestyle program.”

Next TV focuses on stories of economic

empowerment in Chicago. It will air at

8 a.m. Sundays, with a rerun on WPWR

at 12:30. Burns will host all 13 episodes

this season.

When I wrote a cover story a year ago

on the passing of the high-priced-staranchor

era in local news (B&C, April 6,

2009), I mentioned that Burns and her $2

million salary had been cut from WBBM

amid CBS’ heavy layoffs in 2008. Prior to

her time at WBBM, she had a long career

at WLS.