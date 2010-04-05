Diann Burns’ ‘Next’ Move
Former WBBM Chicago star anchor
Diann Burns says on her blog that
she’s heading to WFLD Chicago to
host NextTV. She starts at the Fox-owned
duopoly on April 11.
“I am thrilled to partner with the Chicago
Urban League and with the amazing,
star-studded team at Next TV: Change You
Can See,” Burns writes. “I’ll be hosting the
second season of this Emmy award-winning
business and lifestyle program.”
Next TV focuses on stories of economic
empowerment in Chicago. It will air at
8 a.m. Sundays, with a rerun on WPWR
at 12:30. Burns will host all 13 episodes
this season.
When I wrote a cover story a year ago
on the passing of the high-priced-staranchor
era in local news (B&C, April 6,
2009), I mentioned that Burns and her $2
million salary had been cut from WBBM
amid CBS’ heavy layoffs in 2008. Prior to
her time at WBBM, she had a long career
at WLS.
