Diane Robina Exits TV Guide Network

Diana Robina has stepped down from her post as executive VP, programming and marketing, TV Guide Network, a network spokesperson confirmed.

Allen Shapiro, chairman of TV Guide Network and TVGuide.com, will take on leadership of the network's programming. Robina is not expected to be replaced in the near term.

Since joining TV Guide in 2009, Robina launched a companion to the off-net acquisition Curb Your Enthusiasm called Curb: the Discussion, hosted by Susie Essman and featuring a panel discussion of the series. She also launched this summer's Nail Files reality show, which is executive produced by Jersey Shore creator SallyAnn Salsano and earned the highest-rated series premiere in the history of the network.

TV Guide Network and TVGuide.com are a joint venture of Lionsgate and One Equity Partners, the private equity group of JPMorgan Chase. Robina came to TV Guide from the Lionsgate side of the venture. Before joining TV Guide, she was with Comcast as president of emerging networks, where she launched FEARnet, a joint venture of LionsgateFilms, Sony Pictures and Comcast. She also had a long career with MTV Networks prior to leaving for FEARnet.

Separately, TV Guide Network has canceled entertainment news show Hollywood 411, a spokesperson confirmed.

Deadline.com first reported the moves.