Diane Hannes Named WVIT-WRDM Hartford General Manager

Diane Hannes has been named president and general manager of WVIT-WRDM, NBCUniversal’s stations in Hartford. WVIT is an NBC station and WRDM is Telemundo.

Hannes departs WMAQ-WSNS Chicago, where she’s been VP of creative services for the NBCU-owned stations, also an NBC and a Telemundo, since 2003. She will report to Valari Staab, president, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations.

“Diane has extensive experience in television, and is one of our division’s best Brand Directors. She is a great manager and the perfect person to lead our NBC and Telemundo Connecticut stations,” said Staab. “At NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago, she successfully introduced the stations’ signature News, Weather, I-Team, Consumer and Making A Difference brands, among others. Her efforts are helping to make our stations Chicagoans go-to sources for breaking news, severe weather, consumer reporting, and in-depth investigations – in any language. I look forward to seeing the new milestones Diane and our NBC/Telemundo Connecticut teams will accomplish together.”

With a career in broadcasting that spans more than 30 years, Hannes has worked in creative services, media planning and research, news programming and content development. She leaves the NBC/Telemundo Chicago stations after working there for more than 15 years.

“I’m proud of the work we’ve done in Chicago and honored to take on this new opportunity with our Connecticut stations,” Hannes said. “I look forward to working with my new colleagues to help elevate even more WVIT’s outstanding legacy in investigations and storytelling and maintain our Telemundo New England local newscasts as the go-to source for local Spanish-language news. I’m also looking forward to working with our advertising partners and fostering new client relationships.”

Hannes worked at former WPWR Chicago from 1995 to 2003, where she managed the promotions department. Hannes also oversaw the marketing department’s transition to WFLD in 2003. Before that, she worked at The Oprah Winfrey Show as a promotion writer and producer. She launched her career at WPWR in 1987.

“Diane has done exceptional work with our Telemundo Chicago team, helping to elevate our local news brands with our Chicago audiences. I look forward to seeing more of her great work in her new role with WRDM in Connecticut,” said Manuel Martinez, president, Telemundo Station Group.