Diamond Ditches the NHL's 'Coyotes,' Pulls Plug on Bally Sports Arizona

As expected, bankrupt regional sports network operator Diamond Sports Group is walking away from the NHL's Arizona Coyotes and shuttering yet another channel, Bally Sports Arizona.

The move comes after the channel's other tenants, the NBA's Phoenix Suns, WBNA's Phoenix Mercury and Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks all broke loose from Bally Sports and set up their own local sports arrangements.

"The Debtors have been conducting an ongoing analysis of their rights agreement portfolio to identify those rights agreements that are burdensome and/or otherwise unnecessary for the Debtors’ go-forward business operations," Diamond said in a motion filed Wednesday in the Houston court overseeing its restructuring.

Chapter 11 has enabled Diamond, a subsidiary set up by Sinclair Broadcast Group to manage its Bally Sports channels, the flexibility to walk away from team contracts it finds unfavorable.

The National Hockey League said it's been developing contingencies should select teams have their local TV contracts torn up by Diamond. With the league's preseason already underway, it's unclear what the Coyotes' plans are.

Earlier Wednesday, the Suns announced details of their new direct-to-consumer streaming platform, which will launch alongside a new local broadcast TV arrangement with Gray Television.

Sinclair paid $10.6 billion four years ago to acquire 19 Fox SportsNet regional channels, rebranding them as Bally Sports. After the eighty-sixing of the MLB's San Diego Padres and the closure of that team's channel over the spring, and with the shuttering of Bally Sports Arizona Wednesday, there are now just 17 Bally Sports networks.