Diamond Appears Ready to Cut More MLB Clubs, Asks Bankruptcy Court to Clarify Payment Reimbursements

Sinclair subsidiary Diamond Sports Group has already used federal bankruptcy protection to walk away from one Major League Baseball team, the San Diego Padres, with which it has a money-losing distribution deal.

And it's looking more and more like Diamond will banish more MLB teams from its Bally Sports portfolio of regional sports networks.

Last week, Diamond's lawyers asked the Houston court overseeing its restructuring to clarify what happens to money it has already paid MLB clubs should it decide to tear up their contracts. For example, it it were to decide to walk away from the Cleveland Guardians on June 12, it wants its money back for games paid in advance for on June 13 and beyond.

The blog Cord Cutter News got a hold of a motion Diamond filed to the court. This is the language they've asked Judge Chris Lopez to render into a court order:

"In the event one or more of the Agreements is rejected or terminated and the Debtors cease broadcasting a Club’s games, the respective Club shall pay to the Debtors all amounts previously received by such Club that are attributable to content that would have been received by the Debtors after the effective date of the rejection or termination of such Agreement, calculated by dividing the total rights fees due under such Agreement for the 2023 season by the total number of games that would have been delivered following the effective date of the rejection or termination of such Agreement."

Little necessary backstory here: Diamond, the subsidiary set to manage Sinclair's 19 Bally Sports-branded local sports cable channels, entered bankruptcy in March, aiming to shed $8 billion in debt by swapping equity with creditors and renegotiating deals gone bad among its 42 MLB, NBA and NHL team partners.

Diamond not only wanted the Padres, for example, to take less than the $1.2 billion over 20 years it agreed to pay the team, it wanted the Padres to surrender their direct-to-consumer streaming rights to subscription service Bally Sports Plus.

Backed by the MLB, the Padres demurred. And since the club owned part of Bally Sports San Diego, it fell under different bankruptcy court guidelines. Diamond simply walked away from the Padres, and the club, working with MLB, established a new pay TV channel.

Diamond had been waiting for the court to restructure deals on four MLB teams that were under court jurisdiction -- the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers -- before rendering them complete payments for the ongoing 2023 season.

On June 2, after acrimonious testimony between Diamond and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, Lopez sided with an MLB motion, and ordered Diamond to get up to date in full with those four teams, per existing contracts.

Speculation since then is that Diamond will soon tear up its contracts with all or some of those teams. And the subsidiary's motion seems to confirm that it's thinking about doing just that.