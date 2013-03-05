Diageo Marketing Exec on Brands' Evolution Into Integrated Digital Marketing

What do brand marketing executives say are the central

challenges to achieving integrated digital marketing, and what are the payoffs?

Some answers can be found in a new guide for marketers published by Ignition

One, a global digital marketing agency.

Ignition One calls its guide "The Integrated Marketing

Playbook: How to Create Simplicity from Complexity," and dubs it "a fundamental

guide for digital marketers." It can be downloaded here.

The Playbook includes Q&As with senior brand marketing

executives who discuss their use of integrated digital marketing.

One of those who sat down with Ignition One was Peter

McDonough, chief marketing and innovation officer for Diageo North America.

Diageo brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Windsor, Buchanan's

and Bushmills whiskies; Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas; Baileys; Captain

Morgan; Jose Cuervo; Tanqueray; and Guinness.

Here, McDonough talks about the challenges and advantages of

integrating marketing.

What is your role

at Diageo?

I oversee brand management as well as new product development for the

region. Originally, we had a chief marketing officer and an independent chief

innovating officer, which was my prior role, and we made the decision to

combine both of the roles. This was largely to create stronger linkage between

the role that new product development was playing in brand strategy. There is a

much more integrated approach now where our innovation work streams are focused

in support of the brand strategy as opposed to being viewed as opportunistic

ways of capturing more consumers.

How would you

define Integrated Digital Marketing?

For the last couple of years, we've evolved our overall approach to

marketing. For us, it's not about designing programs for specific channels and

figuring out how to integrate them into the digital space. It's about what is

the most effective path for marketing in a digital age. We live in an era where

consumers have more power than ever before. Social media, in particular, can

build, or in some cases, diminish a brand, so we develop programs that connect

with consumers in meaningful ways and give them the ability to engage and

ultimately share. We refer to this concept as Participative Marketing, knowing

that participation drives engagement and advocacy, which are paramount to

building and sustaining our brands.

What are the

challenges for organizations to integrate their marketing?

It all starts with having the right insights and getting collective

alignment upfront. If we get the insights right, the planning and development

process can and should be a highly collaborative and fluid exercise. But there

is some old baggage about industry practices. As brands think about their next

communication or participation platform, it often begins with the thought of, "What

is the next advertising campaign?"

In the traditional model, a brand would have an agency of

record, which tended to be an advertising agency that was focused on developing

television creative to bring the communication to life. In today's model, I

believe that television has a role just like out of home or radio or a Facebook

page or online advertising has a role, but it is no longer the primary driver

of creating the consumer engagement or of communicating the brand's story.

The challenge is breaking away from the mindset that says, "Let's

first develop a television campaign and then we'll figure out how to support

it." That's the model from 25 or 15 years ago-but in today's age it's really

more about thinking about what is the message and the story you want to tell

and then say, "How does this come to life in a social media footprint or in a

video format, which can be placed on television, YouTube or spread virally?" It's

stepping back and approaching the work differently, which is, for some people,

a bit of a challenge. And for some agency relationships, it's a bit of a

challenge because their business model still hasn't fully evolved to move away

from their primary revenue source: television production.

How do you make

those different channels work more closely together rather than as a waterfall

from television?

That gets into teaching the brand teams right up front to stay focused on

first articulating the idea that you want to communicate, and then creating a

participation platform. If you think of a large circle, and in the center, a

bull's eye is the idea itself and then you can break up segments of the circle

that surround it and say, "This is how the idea comes to life in various

mediums or activities or experiential programs," and it forces them to think

from the beginning how to bring the idea to life as opposed to how to transfer

the idea from TV to additional mediums. And that's where the real powerful

engagement platform is focused on trying to create consumer engagement, so it's

an engagement platform.

Would you consider

this to be a unified goal that each of the channels is participating toward?

It's a unified understanding for everyone that works for me. What I'm not

trying to do is make sure that you have equal participation of every channel.

What I'm trying to do is say, think about the idea and then think about what is

the best way to bring it to life. Because there are some programs that don't

require TV at all. There are some that can be brought to life virally through a

presence focused on social media. There are others, depending on the nature of

the story that you want to tell, that are best brought to life starting with an

emphasis on very rapid broad-based reach through television and then the other

channels will be secondary. It really depends on the message and the story you

are trying to tell behind the brand. The role of the different mediums will be

driven by the best way to bring the idea to life.

How do you use

digital marketing?

I use it the same way I would use out-of-home or radio or television or

print in the sense that I think that digital is simply another way to engage

consumers. But it happens to be one of the more robust ways versus the other

mediums that I mentioned which are more one-way communication mediums whereas

digital, and more specifically social media allows the chance to have dialogue.

The other thing about digital is that it allows you to become more refined in

your targeting. A banner ad is essentially no more effective in my mind than an

out-of-home or a transit board, except for the fact that you can be much more

targeted in terms of who you try to create the impression with. That is more

difficult with the out-of-home or a transit board. The static nature of the

message isn't a whole lot different, but the ability to be more refined in your

target certainly is.

Importantly, the social media piece is where it really gets

powerful because that's where you can engage in a dialogue as opposed to a

one-way channel. I don't think of digital, per se, I think of different aspects

using digital technology to communicate the message. Sometimes it's via one-way

broadcast; sometimes it's engaging in a conversation.

Have you had much

success in integrating different digital marketing tactics?

Smirnoff had a very holistic approach to bringing the idea of Master of the

Mix to life. Master of the Mix was all about trying to make Smirnoff more

relevant in nightlife, specifically urban nightlife targeting African-American

consumers. So what they did was consider who the key influencer was in that

context: the DJ, they guy who sets the music and creates the theme of the

party. So we created a reality television program as a way to bring the program

to life and inserted Smirnoff into the brand program itself.

As the DJ is the hero of the story, we were in nightlife

locations where drinks were being served so we had bartenders interacting with

DJs and talking about the drinks they were making. In conjunction with that, we

set up a digital radio station where consumers could go online and download the

music tracks that the DJs were playing. This created followership through the

various DJs that were contestants on the show and who were tweeting to their

followers.

We also set up a Facebook page for the entity itself, and

tied in the Facebook pages of the various DJs who were competing in the contest.

It was a fully integrated program that went across all channels.

This is the best example I can think of where we have taken

an idea and then brought it to life. We basically created touch points in every

medium that was relevant based on our consumer target.

How is your

marketing organization structured? How do the teams work together toward

combined goals?

We have five teams that sit within the marketing organization: Innovation,

Brand, Consumer Planning, Portfolio Strategy and PR. When it comes to

developing campaigns, our Planning and Brand teams work together to design

those programs. To help influence and guide the process we have capability

experts that apply broader viewpoints such as our PR, Multicultural and Digital

strategy teams. Through these broader planning sessions the teams collaborate

and share data and insights to align our goals and determine the best approach.

We also bring our media team and partners into the fold early on so that we can

develop the right programs for the appropriate communication vehicles.

How do you balance

multiple goals-such as brand and direct response goals or online vs. offline

goals?

Whenever a campaign or program tries to tackle too much it can often fall

apart. We believe the best marketing approach is when we have a clear goal to

address. We don't have specific offline vs. online goals. We develop our

programs and campaigns around an idea and then determine if that idea is the

right approach for achieving our goals. If not, we slowly pull the idea apart

and rebuild it so it answers our need. Based on what that idea is we then

determine where and how best to communicate it.

How do you manage

the enormous amount of data that is generated every day?

We are very specific in how we handle consumer and market data. Primary

research data is obviously used to help generate insights. Broader consumer

data regarding industry, category, brand and/or program sentiment, among other

things, is captured according to our compliance policies, ensuring we only

review information from those of legal drinking age. Without bias or judgment,

our planners sort through the data until we find the story; not the marketing

story, the insights story. They search for what are the key findings that will

help us answer a consumer need or a brand problem.

How has integrated

marketing benefited your brand?

Our brands are social by design. This dynamic alone challenges us to always

think about where the conversations are taking place. We want our consumers to

participate and therefore we need to ensure that our marketing efforts are

present in the right areas and can help drive the conversation.

Marketers need to stop thinking about

advertising in terms of channels. That only emphasizes limitations. Consumers

don't operate in silos. There is no offline vs. online. Everything we create

can end up anywhere. Think about your objectives, make sure you have the right

insights, ground your campaigns in a solid idea and then figure out the best

communication vehicles. Once you've mapped that out, make sure you have the

right support in place. Make sure you have the social platforms needed to

amplify your message and drive advocacy.