Dharma & Greg hits 8 top-10 markets
Dharma & Greg has found its better half.
The ABC sitcom has been cleared in more than 50% of the country in its initial off-network syndication run, including eight of the top 10 markets.
Twentieth Television had previously sold the Twentieth Century FOX series to a handful of co-owned FOX owned-and-operated stations and Tribune Broadcasting Stations in the top markets. Prior clearances included WPIX(TV) New York, KTTV(TV) Los Angeles and WGN-TV Chicago.
New clearances for the comedy are WTXF-TV Philadelphia, KBWB(TV) San Francisco and WJBK(TV) Detroit. Also signed on: WJW(TV) Cleveland, KSTP-TV Minneapolis, WOFL(TV) Orlando, WWTV(TV) Indianapolis and KPDX(TV) Portland, Ore.
Dharma & Greg is set to debut in syndication in fall 2001; a concurrent cable window will bow in 2005. Twentieth executives say the cable rights to the series will likely be sold sometime this summer.
