DGA Calls For Release of Independent Filmmaker

The Directors Guild of America has called for the immediate release of Syrian independent documentary filmmaker and actor Orwa Nyrabia.

Nyrabia was reportedly arrested Aug. 23 at the Damascus International Airport.

"The Directors Guild of America joins together with the international film community in expressing our serious concern over the disappearance of filmmaker Orwa Nyrabia two weeks ago," said DGA President Taylor Hackford in a statement. "We call for Nyrabia's immediate and safe release along with any other filmmakers and other artists who have been detained and prohibited from full freedom of expression."