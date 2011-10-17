DGA Announces Tentative Deal on Commercials Contract

The Directors Guild of America Monday announced a

tentative agreement with the Association of Independent Commercial Producers on

a new three-year contract.

The agreement covers Dec. 1, 2011, through Nov. 30, 2014,

and includes pay increases, increased health care contributions and ability to

compete for work outside the U.S.

The DGA board voted unanimously to send the contract to

membership for a vote. "We have achieved a solid contract that will

support our members working in commercials and will help keep this sector of

our business healthy and productive," said DGA President Taylor Hackford in a

statement. "Commercials represent one of the steadiest areas of work for our

members, and we are pleased that the new agreement will keep our members

working, secure their healthcare benefits and allow producers the flexibility

they need to keep this industry vibrant and competitive."

The membership ratification decision is due by the end of

the year.