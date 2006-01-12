Dexter Is Back on Boomerang

Cartoon Network's first original series, Dexter's Laboratory, is returning.

Cartoon's aptly named sibling, Boomerang, the 24-hour network for classic/old toons, will begin airing the series Jan. 16 with a 12-hour marathon. It debuted on Cartoon in 1995.

Boomerang is looking to hook some new young viewers, who will be home for the Martin Luther King holiday, to the series.



The show will then move to its regular time slots of 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.daily.