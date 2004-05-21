Dewey Handles Turner's Funny Money

Sandra Dewey has been handling dramatic dollars, and now she'll get to handle the funny money, too. Dewey has been given the purse strings to TBS Superstation originals, as well as those at Turner Network Television.

She had been senior VP, original programming, for TNT, which Turner bills as its drama destination, has been given additional responsibilites for the financing of originals at TBS,' which Turner likes to call TV's "very funny" network.

Based in Los Angeles, Dewey will oversee business affairs, production and financing of reality series, scripted series and movies for the pay TV networks.