CuriosityStream Taps Former Cheddar Exec Emery as Head of Growth

CuriosityStream, a science-centered streaming service, has named Devin Emery head of growth. He will report to Clint Stinchcomb, president and CEO.

Emery will focus on marketing, audience intelligence, product and content while providing a 360-degree view of the business. He will be based in Silver Spring, Md. and New York.

"Devin is an elite talent and a proven agent of growth with a keen eye for developing and optimizing processes that advance businesses like ours," said Stinchcomb. "Devin has a clear passion for the business of storytelling and is eager to help our team build CuriosityStream into the world's leading independent factual media company."

Before CuriosityStream, Emery was VP of growth at Cheddar, where he oversaw the $200 million acquisition by Altice USA. He also served at companies such as Endeavor, Google, Tribune Broadcasting and Bedrocket Media Ventures.

"I'm excited to join Clint and the rest of the CuriosityStream team in exponentially increasing the impact of our brand and programming," said Emery. "It's a special opportunity to take part in developing and cultivating a strong brand that brings a unique and powerful choice to the industry and to our viewers."