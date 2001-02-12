Despite Survivor, NBC wins Key Ratings

CBS may have received all the headlines last week with Survivor, but NBC still managed to clean up in the national ratings. With help from the XFL and its Thursday lineup, NBC was first in both total viewers (13.6 million) and the key adults 18-49 demo (5.7 rating) in the 18th week of the season (Jan. 29-Feb. 4), according to Nielsen Media Research.

CBS did finish the week in a first-place tie with NBC in households, at a 9.2 rating/15 share, and took second place in total viewers (13.4 million). CBS' Thursday-night introduction of the highly promoted Survivor: The Australian Outback

was the most watched show of the week, averaging 29 million viewers.

Fox finished the week in second place in adults 18-49 (5.1 rating) and won the week in adults 18-34.