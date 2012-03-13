Despite Ratings Troubles, Nickelodeon Confident Going Into Upfronts

Two of the major players in kids' networks present their

programming offerings to advertisers this week for the upfronts, and

Nickelodeon's recent ratings troubles have been weighing on those same

advertisers' minds, according to AdAge.

During its upfront Wednesday, Nickelodeon will introduce new shows aimed at a variety of ages amid

criticism that it has relied on older series like SpongeBob SquarePants, the report said. Disney Channel, which had its own upfront on

Tuesday, overtook Nickelodeon as leader among 6-11 year olds in 2011 and closed

the gap among children 2 to 11, according to the story.

Cartoon Network has also grown, sliding in second place among

6 to 11 year olds several times in the first quarter of 2012, the story said.

Despite the ratings, Nickeldeon remains confident in its

standing. "We have no intention of giving up our No. 1 spot," said

Jim Perry, exec VP for 360 Brand Sales at Nickelodeon, according to the report. "We are addressing

the ratings issue with our clients head-on, hand-in-hand."

The criticism that the network has relied on aging shows,

however, is repeated by advertisers, AdAge reports.

"We haven't really seen a new big hit in some time to

the caliber of Hannah Montana, SpongeBob SquarePants and iCarly, or TV movies like High School Musical," said Darcy

Bowe, associate activation director at Starcom USA, the story said. "There have been some

successful shows, but nothing that's followed has been a runaway hit. Networks

recognize this too, and we will be waiting to hear the strategy for how they

are going about finding the next hit."

Kids' networks are also extending their content offerings to

parents, with Nickelodeon launching the NickMom nightly programming block at

the end of the year. Discovery Communications and Hasbro's The Hub has also

attracted advertisers from insurance, financial, beverages, travel and leisure,

apparel, video dating and technology categories with its classic TV programming

including Transformers, according to

Margaret Loesch, president and CEO of The Hub, the story said.

Disney does not accept traditional advertising, instead

using sponsorships. Disney Junior, launching on March 23, only has sponsorship opportunities.

Disney XD sells both sponsorships and regular commercials.

Based on current marketplace trends, the kids' networks are generally expecting upfront demand deal-making to be par with last year.