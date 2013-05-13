Despite Ratings Dip, Sales Chiefs Upbeat

RELATED: MemoFrom the Ultimate Upfront Market-Watcher

With ratings down

again this primetime season, some are predicting a tough upfront market for

broadcasters, who are facing new competition from the companies that created

the NewFronts to sell digital video, as well as from cable, whose sales

surpassed broadcast in last year's upfront.





But the top sales

executives at the broadcast networks would rather look at signs that point to

an improving economy and a strengthening scatter market as harbingers of decent

upfront numbers.





At presentations

this week, the broadcasters will look to put their best foot forward, beguiling

buyers with promising new shows and fresh evidence that an ad campaign without

the reach and impact broadcast uniquely provides is like a day without

sunshine.





Media moguls this

month have been predicting a robust upfront, led by perennially sunny CBS Corp.

president/CEO Leslie Moonves, who could not restrain himself from making his

annual forecast that America's Most Watched Network would garner double-digit

price increases in the upfront.





That sentiment was

echoed by Jo Ann Ross, president for ad sales at Moonves' broadcast network.





"Everything's looking

up here at CBS," Ross told B&C. "We are having back-to-back

breakfasts, lunches and dinners," with clients and buyers. "Everyone wants to

sit down and have a conversation."





Ross said the ad

market seems solid right now-a good sign for the upfront. "Second-quarter

scatter continues to be strong," she said. "The demand is there. Budgets are

coming in well before flight date."





Geri Wang, president

of sales and marketing at ABC, said she is optimistic because the macroeconomic

indicators are good. "The micro detail rolls up really nicely. And I like our

position," she added. "So I'm feeling very, very good about the upfront."





Like her

counterparts, Wang is encouraged by the pilots she has been screening. "The

level of quality across the board for all the scripted drama and comedy

[development] has been really strong," she said. "I'm really excited we'll be

adding to our portfolio."





Some media buyers

claim Fox ad sales president Toby Byrne is in for a rough upfront, however.

Fox's ratings are off a disappointing 20% this season, and its top show, American

Idol, has fallen from its once-dominant position back into the pack, making

a drop in upfront sales almost inevitable. But Byrne also preferred to stay

positive in talking about his inventory.





"Fox still stands

alone in terms of differentiation in several ways from our competitors," Byrne

said. "In the younger half of the 18-49 demo, the 18-34 segment, we have a

growing advantage versus our broadcast competitors. We have a social footprint

that is second to none in television. And that speaks to both the involvement

of our shows with the audience as well as how engaged our audience is in our

content. So these are things that still separate us and make Fox a unique

proposition."





Byrne also points to

the scatter market for signs the upfront will be OK. "Scatter pricing is

healthy, and there is solid demand for our signature programs, including New

Girl, The Following, American Idol and our Sunday-night

lineup," he said.



Both Sides Against the Middle





This year, Linda

Yaccarino, president of sales for NBCUniversal, is in a unique spot, heading

sales for troubled NBC as well as NBC's strong roster of cable networks. For

years when she worked at Turner, Yaccarino urged advertisers to buy cable.





"What I always said,

which remains true, is that cable is a terrific complement to broadcast prime,"

Yaccarino said. "So I think it's actually a very logical progression that I

have been lucky enough to be given this opportunity here to oversee all of the

assets for NBCUniversal so we can sit here and say, Ã¢â‚¬ËœHow do we help you look at

your media plans across all our assets, broadcast, cable and digital, to meet

your needs and help you sell stuff?'"





Yaccarino is upbeat

about NBC. "We go into the upfront market with the wind at our backs and some

really good momentum from The Voice and Revolution and Chicago

Fire," she said. "And we are really excited about what we saw in the

development meetings."





NBCU is set up to

sell advertisers packages that reach consumers using both broadcast and cable.

"We're involved in several of those conversations already," Yaccarino said.

"The math tells us there is a shortage of [gross rating points] in the

marketplace and that there is a need to aggregate and there is a bigger need to

aggregate cross-portfolio."





Much of the

pre-upfront posturing has involved measurement, particularly with the networks

talking about using Nielsen C7 ratings that count commercials viewed during

seven days of DVR playback instead of the current C3 standard, which covers

three days. ABC has reportedly been writing C7 business for a while. But now

the broadcasters seem to be downplaying the desirability of C7.





"It's not going to

be one size fits all. I think most of our business will be written on C3

[ratings], but there are probably a handful of clients, depending on what their

inclination is, [that] look at C7," CBS' Ross said.





Yaccarino said NBC

is open to having conversations about C7 with clients. But she adds, "I don't

think that that is at all a real solution to the measurement crisis that we

have on our hands." Yaccarino added that a "significant" amount of

NBCUniversal's audience is watching content on devices that currently are

unmeasured.





"I think that's a

problem. The trend seems to indicate that viewing on those devices will

continue to grow," Yaccarino said. "I do think we have a crisis since

historically, measurement has lagged behind consumer behavior. So it has become

an acute need to drive toward total measurement. And that's where we as an

industry need to come together to push progress in this area. And I think

Comcast NBCUniversal is uniquely positioned to push that conversation forward."





Everything Counts, Whether Measured or Not





As more viewers

watch network shows online or on mobile devices including tablets and

smartphones, the broadcasters are including some of those digital impressions

in the audiences they guarantee their upfront advertisers.





Fox calls that fluidity.

"Our fluidity model is broadly accepted, providing one-stop shopping here for

wherever our content is distributed, on whatever platform," Byrne said.





Clients are looking

at TV, digital and other media to put together multiplatform campaigns, and

broadcasters want to be part of that process.





"The whole world is

cross-platform -- that's what it's about," Wang said. "We've evolved and

enhanced the offering."





The networks have

beefed up their integrated marketing staffs to create innovative offerings for

advertisers that are demanding plans including more than 30-second spots from

their media partners. "The key to innovation is not just doing more of it, it's

about doing it well. It's a win-win for the clients and us when we have enough

lead time to really understand what their brand brief is and to actually get

into the planning guts of it," said Ross. "Whether they want the integration to

start on broadcast within a show and then have arms and legs through webisodes,

on CBS.com or any of our other assets, whether it goes to

mobile, whether it crosses divisions, our team is very involved in it. I think

we have a good reputation with the bigger clients that have done that type of

thing with us."





Yaccarino said NBCU

has a creative marketing team of 50 to 60 people to "amplify across the entire

company the marketing activation of all our assets." She said it's a priority

"to deliver on the marketing piece for our customers that they have been asking

for in a bigger and better way for a while. We're finally able to deliver that

to them."





In addition to

primetime, the networks sell their other dayparts during the upfront.





ABC is upbeat about

its late night and early morning programming.



Kimmel's Time to Shine





While Jimmy Kimmel's

irreverent rants about the advertising sales process have been a fixture at

ABC's upfronts, this is the first year the network will be selling Kimmel as

its 11:35 p.m. late-night anchor.





"We think Jimmy is

on the ascendency. He is the funniest guy in show business. We couldn't be more

excited to have him be the centerpiece of our late-night strategy," said ABC's

Wang. "We definitely expect a share shift over to Jimmy based on what he has

been able to accomplish."





Late-night will also

be a big deal for NBC, where Jay Leno will be stepping down from the Tonight

Show and succeeded by Jimmy Fallon. "We're very excited about the

continuation of the strength of NBC in this daypart as the No. 1 for so many

years," Yaccarino said. NBCU's late-night dominance goes beyond NBC, she adds.

"When you look at that and you add Andy Cohen [whose show is on Bravo] and you

add Chelsea Handler [on E!] and when you look across [our] late-night daypart,

you see a lot of great opportunity from an audience perspective and from a

marketing sponsorship perspective."





ABC's Wang feels the

same way about Good Morning America. GMA has overtaken NBC's Today

as the ratings leader among breakfast news shows, and Wang anticipates a

similar shift in ad dollars in the upfront. "We're also expecting the same

thing from GMA," she said.





The nets will also

be selling sports to advertisers. "The sports marketplace is very healthy. I

think there's likely going to be volume growth," said Fox's Byrne. "Naturally,

it's always exciting when [your network has] the Super Bowl, and it being in

New York [next February] is fantastic. Also, the launching of Fox Sports 1 is

an incredibly exciting endeavor. We think there's an appetite in the

marketplace for additional players in the space."





NBC Sports will be

offering Sunday Night Football, the top-rated primetime program, and the

2014 Winter Olympics from Sochi, Russia. "We have asset after asset, league

after league, sport after sport. It's such a great portfolio to have the

opportunity to represent," Yaccarino said.





"Do the customers we

talk to who we have a lot of long-standing relationships with want to look at

NBCUniversal as a whole portfolio? The answer is, of course," Yaccarino added.

"And when it makes sense and we can meet each others' needs, the answer is, of

course we have those conversations. But it's all about delivering what the

customer needs, and that's what we're focusing on right now."