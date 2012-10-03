Despite Growth of Streaming Content, Traditional TV Viewing Still Rules

Contrary to some media reports that traditional television

is waning in popularity compared to online content, a new study commissioned by

Discovery Networks, conducted by research firm Interpret, finds that while

there are groups of people who could live without linear television -- with

most of those being in younger demos -- watching TV content via a

cable/satellite box remains by far the most popular method of experiencing

video.

The study finds that 79% of those watching TV content do it

through a cable or satellite box either live, time-shifted or through VOD. This

is compared to the 56% who watch it streaming through a computer, 48% who watch

it streaming through an Internet-connected device or 29% who watch it streamed

via a mobile device. The overlapping percentages occur because consumers do use

more than one method of watching content.

What continues to keep the traditional TV experience on top?

The study finds that "consumers overwhelmingly like the experience of

watching [content on] a TV set," with 56% saying they prefer watching content

on a TV set most. Only 8% say they prefer watching TV content via a streaming

service app on a gaming console connected to the TV, 7% say they prefer watching

streaming content on a website and 4% say they prefer watching TV content

through a streaming service app on an Internet-enabled set-top box or Blu-ray

disc player connected to the TV.

Dicing the numbers further, 43% of TV viewers "completely

agree they prefer watching TV shows on their television rather than through

other smaller screens," the study finds. "It is the quality of the television

experience that sets it apart from other screens. Consumers feel all other

screens are inferior to the television set and that the quality they offer

cannot compare."

Regardless of the continued growth in numbers of viewing

options, "The fact that viewers still enjoy the habitual nature of television

would suggest that future changes in behavior will be more evolutionary than

revolutionary," write Discovery's Pam Pearce, senior director of custom and

digital research, and David Ernst, VP of digital research, in a blog about the

study.

Consumers also believe watching content on TV is most

convenient and that traditional TV provides better picture and sound quality

than other devices, the survey shows. Even among consumers who watch

streamed content through apps on Internet-enabled TVs or devices connected to

the TV, 38% agree that they prefer traditional TV.

The study was conducted by Interpret in June 2012 and

includes data gathered online by polling 1,170 U.S. consumers aged 18-49 who

own a television and another device capable of streaming television content.

Respondents selected were also screened to ensure that they are regular

watchers of TV content.

While non-linear methods of TV viewing are popular, with

only about 25% of viewers saying they use only their cable/satellite box to

watch content, "there is no single platform whose current reach comes close to

matching that of the TV box," the numbers show.

The study also offers that, "streaming's market share is

spread across dozens of platforms, from individual network sites and

applications, to aggregator services such as Netflix and Hulu, to services

found on other entertainment and mobile devices." The study adds, "Connected

devices, computers, smartphones and tablets serve increasingly converged roles

in a household, but with the adoption of new devices, the threat that each

would usurp part of the TV's role has been unfounded."

Having a set schedule to watch TV content is apparently also

something consumers still enjoy, and the social aspect of the TV experience

also keeps it popular. Thirty-four percent of consumers "completely agree" that

they watch their TV sets because they can watch with friends and family, which

is harder to do on a computer, and arguably harder still or a mobile device.

Consumers who watch streaming video on other devices say it

offers more flexibility than the home TV box. Key draws to streaming video on

digital devices include: being able to pause shows and come back to them; being

able to catch up on missed episodes; watching shows not received via a cable or

satellite service; and watching repeat episodes of favorite shows. Of course

most of that could be done via TV box VOD services.

"Ad avoidance is another reason why consumers find streaming

appealing, but it is not the primary reason, despite being trumpeted as such

during the advent of streaming," the study says. "Although between one-quarter

and one-third of streamers (through different platforms) completely agree they

stream television content to avoid watching commercials completely, there are

several other factors around the flexibility of streaming that take precedence."

The study concludes that it is unlikely that viewers would have embraced

streaming video platforms solely to skip ads.

Regarding mobile viewing, 39% of mobile streamers watch TV

shows while waiting or killing time and 34% do so while in transit. "Given these

short bursts of use, long-form content is not ideal and would be harder to

consume," the study says.

The most popular categories of TV shows watched via mobile

are sitcoms and adult animated shows.

"The underlying reason why consumers use multiple devices is

because they have to," the study suggests. It also says as consumers become

more accustomed to being connected all the time, "they are treating their

smartphones and tablet computers as their TVs when they are not home."

"Audiences will continue to splinter between a growing

number of choices [that] will also accumulate over longer periods of time, stretching

over days and weeks as they exert even more control over when they want to see

content," say Pearce and Ernst in their blog. "More creative ways to extend

viewers' love affair with their TV sets are needed as audiences flirt with

other ways of accessing content. In doing so, programmers and advertisers can

develop stronger and deeper connections with audiences as they migrate across

the multitude of devices, allowing viewers to be engaged with programming and

brand messaging virtually all of the time."

The entire Discovery/Interpret study can be found here.