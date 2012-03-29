Despite Brisk Sales, Is NBC's 'Fashion Star' a "Sell-Out?"

NBC's low-rated Fashion

Star has been widely panned by critics and viewers alike as being one long

infomercial. But for the three major retailers who are putting the winning

designs in the stores the next day, it's big business.

The show has been only pulling in about a 1.7 rating among

adults 18-49, but despite low viewership, H&M, Macy's and Saks all claim

brisk sales and sell-out situations in their stores and online. Not only have

the advertisers seen increased sales, it is helping them promote their store

name/brand for an entire hour. Who needs QVC, HSN or a time buy?

But do advertisers in general want to be associated with a

low-rated show that may not have longevity? For the advertisers who are

embedded into the show, it's a cost equation, centering on whether or not Fashion Star garners enough sales and

"top of mind" recall to make it worthwhile.

The show may be seen as a poor man's Project Runway, but if the retailers' image isn't being hurt by the

"in your face" product promotion, it may equate to a positive return on

investment.

Non-endemic advertisers, however, might be cautious of

airing in it because of its already cluttered ad environment.

As far as this model being the future for some reality competition

shows, the low ratings and negative social network feedback could turn networks

away, as they may not be desperate enough to "sell themselves out."

How Concerned is CBS

About 'Two and a Half Men' Ratings Trending Down?

CBS breathed a sigh of relief last fall when their hit

comedy Two and a Half Men premiered

to huge ratings with new costar Ashton Kutcher. Kutcher replaced Charlie Sheen

who was very publicly fired from the series, forcing a midseason shutdown in

production. Fourth-quarter ratings remained strong after the enormous premiere

this season.

However, ratings for the first quarter (just completed) show

a declining trend that may be a cause for concern. First-run episode adult

18-49 ratings began trending below year-ago levels in January and remained

below that for the first half of February sweeps. That's where the

Sheen-Kutcher comparisons end, because last year's season ended early due to

the Sheen debacle.

Among original episodes, Two

and a Half Men in fourth quarter of 2010 with Sheen averaged a 4.5 18-49

rating, while in fourth quarter 2011 with Kutcher the show averaged 5.9.

But in first quarter of 2012, first run episodes of Men with Kutcher are averaging a 4.1,

down significantly from the fourth quarter, and also below the 4.5 that

original episodes with Sheen averaged in first quarter of 2011.

CBS has yet to re-sign Kutcher for a second season, after

the show's major talent was reportedly offered deals without raises. Could the

declining ratings be a hitch in the process?