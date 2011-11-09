'Desperate Housewives' Cast Joins B&C's Nov. 15 'Women of Hollywood' Event

Desperate Housewives stars Eva Longoria, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross and Vanessa Williams will join the dais of B&C's "Keynotes & Cocktails: Women of Hollywood" event on Tuesday at the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel in Los Angeles. Entertainment Tonight Co-Host Nancy O'Dell will serve as featured moderator for the Housewives featured roundtable as the stars wrap up the eighth and final season of the show.

"Women of Hollywood" is an afternoon networking cocktail hour featuring candid Q&As with top female figures from the TV, media and entertainment industry. The off-the-record event is set for 3-6 pm on Nov. 15. It will begin with an hour from 3-4 p.m. of cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and a Beauty Bar sponsored by Entertainment Tonight. The two-hour speaker program follows.

In addition to Longoria, Huffman, Cross and Williams, the program also features a roundtable entitled "Keys to Confidence" with previously announced panelists Dana Walden, chairman of 20th Century Fox Television; Jennifer Salke, president, NBC Entertainment; Sue Naegle, president, HBO Entertainment; and Katie Jacobs, executive producer/director/co-showrunner of Fox's House. B&C executive editor Melissa Grego will moderate.

Also, Martha Plimpton, star of Fox's Raising Hope, will be a featured panelist on the roundtable "Women of Comedy," with her fellow panelists to be announced.

The 2nd annual Women of Hollywood event follows the successful launch of summer 2010's "Women of Hollywood," when Disney/ABC's Anne Sweeney, CBS' Nina Tassler and Grey's Anatomy/Private Practice's Shonda Rhimes were among the speakers. B&C then launched an East Coast version in April 2011 with "Women of New York," which featured Rachael Ray, Glenn Close, Madison Avenue greats Peggy Green and Pam Zucker; AMC Networks' Arlene Manos and a roundtable of top players in the broadcasting world: Gayle King, Maria Bartiromo and Erin Andrews.

For more info and tickets, go to www.broadcastingcable.com/womenofhollywood.