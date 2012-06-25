Designing Deals for TV's Parallel Universes

“I live in the space between the monkey bars, the

space where there’s no handles,” says Jeremy Legg.

If Legg’s description appears a tad oblique, it’s

actually an apt description of today’s challenging

world of multiplatform

distribution, in which

deals are made without

knowing what that

world is going to look

like tomorrow.

“It’s difficult to see

the future with technology

shaping things

so quickly,” says Legg.

“[There are] things you

have to consider when

you have a distribution

component that

adds an exponent of

difficulty to the task.

The dimensions of

these deals are endless, and they often run over multiple

years. Whether you are the programmer or the

distributor, neither of you are 100% sure what things

are going to look like in five years—it’s hard to know

what they will look like in 18 months.”

At TBS, Legg oversees digital distribution deals,

including ones that allow live feeds of networks

such as CNN and Cartoon Network to be streamed

to subscribers’ iPads and iPhones as part of Time Warner’s TV Everywhere initiative. The deals are

more complicated than simply streaming network

signals over the Internet; they include negotiations

over all sorts of elements, including content rights

and license fees.

“What TV Everywhere is doing in many respects

is creating a parallel universe of the linear model,

but on the broadband side of the pipe,” Legg says.

“That delivery isn’t limited just to the home, it’s all

tied back to whether you have a subscription relationship

to our networks and to your MVPD [multichannel

video programming distributor].

“Part of this is really a technology transition—it’s

all just bits traveling over the pipe.”

Legg arrived at Turner in a roundabout way. He

graduated from Brown University with a degree

in political science. From there, he did a stint at

Andersen Consulting, which gave him a good sense

of how back-office operations function. From there,

he went to Oracle.

“I wanted to get much deeper into the consumer

and content side of the Internet business,” Legg

says.

After about five years with Oracle, Legg went to

AOL, where he did deal and contract negotiation.

That brought him to Turner, where “the technology,

consumer and advertising pieces all started

to collide. I had some good fortune in terms of the

skill sets I had and the timing of the changes in the

industry.”