Derderian resigns from WPRI-TV

Jeffrey Derderian, the New England TV reporter who owned the Providence, R.I.-area

nightclub that caught fire earlier this year, taking nearly 100 lives and injured scores of

others, resigned from WPRI-TV there Monday.

The fire apparently began after 1980s rock band Great White used

pyrotechnics as part of its show.

Responsibility for the tragedy has been difficult to assign and is already

the subject of numerous lawsuits and investigations.

Both Derderian -- who had joined the station only days before from a Boston

station -- and WPRI-TV were criticized for perceived conflicts because the

station cameraman, who captured parts of the spectacular fire, was at

Derderian's nightclub to shoot footage for a story Derderian was reporting on

nightclub safety.