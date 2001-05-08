Derby runs strong in national numbers too

NBC's coverage of the 127th Kentucky Derby race segment on Saturday delivered a 9.2 national rating, the highest number for the running of the roses in a decade.

The telecast of the race drew a 9.2 rating, 24 share, the highest number for the Derby since ABC's 11.2 rating in 1992. It also represented a 39 percent increase over ABC's 6.6/17 last year, according to Nielsen Media Research.

- Richard Tedesco