Derby runs strong in national numbers too
NBC's coverage of the 127th Kentucky Derby race segment on Saturday delivered a 9.2 national rating, the highest number for the running of the roses in a decade.
The telecast of the race drew a 9.2 rating, 24 share, the highest number for the Derby since ABC's 11.2 rating in 1992. It also represented a 39 percent increase over ABC's 6.6/17 last year, according to Nielsen Media Research.
- Richard Tedesco
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.