Derby posts strong numbers

NBC drew the largest audience in nearly a decade for Saturday's Kentucky Derby, hitting an 8.3 rating with a 20 share in Nielsen overnight numbers.

That was the highest rating since 1992, when the race scored a 9.5 overnight rating on ABC , and represented a 26% jump over ABC's 6.6/17 for last year's Kentucky Derby. NBC's coverage of the 127th Kentucky Derby peaked between 6 and 6:30 p.m.(ET), when the sub-two minute run for the roses actually went off, with an 11.3/26. - Richard Tedesco