Denver tower approved

The Lake Cedar Group -- which includes major network-TV stations KCNC-TV, KMGH-TV, KUSA-TV and KTVD-TV, all based in Denver -- has gotten the go-ahead from Jefferson County, Colo., to build a 730-foot broadcast tower on Lookout Mountain.

Issues concerning removal of existing towers remain, but the approval ended a long process that involved marathon 13-hour hearings and efforts by concerned citizens groups like Canyon Area Residents for the Environment.

The approval is an important step in the Denver stations’ ability to offer HDTV signals. One of the reasons why the new tower was applied for was the transition to digital.

Construction could begin next spring and would take up to one year to complete.