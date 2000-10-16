Denver News Director resurfaces
Diane Mulligan, formerly news director at KMGH-TV, has accepted a position as vice president, national communications, at the National Stroke Association. The former news director says she is pleased by the opportunity to stay in Denver, to work with broadcasters and other journalists in promoting her nonprofit's work, and to have a schedule that is far more workable for a mother with a young son.
