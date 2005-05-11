Dennis Miller Says So Long to CNBC

CNBC doesn't have to cancel its low-rated prime time shows these days, because the hosts decide to leave first. Dennis Miller, host of Dennis Miller, became the latest one to do so, exiting the weekday talk show. The final episode airs Friday. Miller has been on the network since January 2004, but the audience never got very large, averaging just 100,000 total viewers last week. Miller's exit follows that of Tina Brown, who is ending her weekly show, Topic A with Tina Brown, which got even weaker ratings. In a memo to employees, CNBC President Mark Hoffman says he bumped Miller out of its slot, planning to rerun Mad Money with Jim Cramer in Miller's 9 p.m. ET time slot.

“As the business news leader, it is incumbent upon us to ensure that our influential, out-of-home audience has access to our signature business day programming throughout their business day from coast to coast. I have spoken with Dennis Miller about these plans, and he has let me know that his strong preference is to leave his program immediately. Therefore, the final episode of Dennis Miller will air this Friday, May 13. Dennis is an exceptionally talented comedian with an unmatched wit, and he and his team consistently delivered a very entertaining program. I want to personally thank Dennis, Eddie Feldmann and their entire group. We are all very proud of their accomplishments and wish them nothing but the best for the future."