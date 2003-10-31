Dennis Miller Joins CNBC

Comedian Dennis Miller will join CNBC to host a nightly talk show. The hour-long show will debut in Jan. 2004 and will be produced by NBC Studios, with Miller serving as executive producer.

CNBC says it will be a topical show and Miller is expected to air his insights and opinions. No word yet what prime time show will get pushed out to make room for Miller.

This is the first major change to prime time since CNBC chief Pamela Thomas-Graham took the reins for prime last month.