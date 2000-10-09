Dennis Miller, deciphered (week 4)

Dennis Miller is increasingly becoming Millerliter. He barely confused anyone last week during MNF, but here's the most esoteric thing we heard: Referring to Seattle head coach Mike Holgren's roster cuts, he said, "When asked why he carpet bombed all the way back to the tree line, Holmgren said, 'Nobody wants to be eight and eight forever.'"

Explanation: During the war in Vietnam, dropping dozens of bombs indiscriminately was called "carpeting." Ho-hum. Dennis, go deep! Please.