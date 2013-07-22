Dennis Farina Dies at 69

Dennis Farina died on Monday, the actor's publicist

told the AP. He was 69.

No cause was given for his death.

Known as a character actor, Farina appeared in numerous TV

shows and films, playing mostly mobsters or police officers (he was a former

Chicago PD member). He had roles most notably in films Midnight Run and Get

Shorty. On television, Farina was known best for playing Detective Joe

Fontana on the original Law & Order.

His most recent role was on HBO's Luck.