Dennis Farina Dies at 69
Dennis Farina died on Monday, the actor's publicist
told the AP. He was 69.
No cause was given for his death.
Known as a character actor, Farina appeared in numerous TV
shows and films, playing mostly mobsters or police officers (he was a former
Chicago PD member). He had roles most notably in films Midnight Run and Get
Shorty. On television, Farina was known best for playing Detective Joe
Fontana on the original Law & Order.
His most recent role was on HBO's Luck.
