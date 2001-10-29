Denise Austin gets interactive

Lifetime Television is using Wink Communications' interactive technology to enable access to additional information about two Denise Austin shows.

The first Lifetime shows to get the Wink treatment include

two health series, Denise Austin's Fit & Lite and Denise Austin's Daily Workout.

Viewers watching Lifetime's enhanced Denise Austin broadcasts will be cued to get more information

- including the day's program description, a horoscope and a daily health tip - by a blinking icon on screen.

Lifetime's Wink-enhanced content is accessible to more than four million U.S. TV households currently equipped with a Wink-enabled cable set-top box or satellite receiver.

- Richard Tedesco