DeMesquita exits WMA
Don DeMesquita, senior vice president, worldwide public relations for the
William Morris Agency, will leave WMA on June 28 after four years with the
talent management firm.
DeMesquita is WMA's principal spokesman, overseeing communications, media
relations and advertising for the company.
Prior to joining William Morris, DeMesquita spent ten years at Sony Pictures
and its predecessor companies, the last four as executive Vice President of
corporate communications, for Sony Pictures Entertainment.
No replacement has been named.
DeMesquita said his future plans were
undetermined.
