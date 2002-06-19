DeMesquita exits WMA

Don DeMesquita, senior vice president, worldwide public relations for the

William Morris Agency, will leave WMA on June 28 after four years with the

talent management firm.

DeMesquita is WMA's principal spokesman, overseeing communications, media

relations and advertising for the company.

Prior to joining William Morris, DeMesquita spent ten years at Sony Pictures

and its predecessor companies, the last four as executive Vice President of

corporate communications, for Sony Pictures Entertainment.

No replacement has been named.

DeMesquita said his future plans were

undetermined.