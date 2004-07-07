In Demand to Launch here! TV

Pay programmer In Demand will start delivering gay and lesbian-targeted video-on-demand programming to 10 million-plus digital-cable homes starting Aug. 1.

In Demand will provide up to 30 hours of here! TV per month. Here! TV launched in September 2003 as a satellite service on DirecTV and on the Dish Network last April. The channel is run by Stephen Jarchow and Paul Colichman, co-founders of independent film company Regent Entertainment.

There are between 10 million and 17 million gay men and women, according to various studies, though the channel says it is also targeting straights.

In Demand is co-owned by Cox, Comcast, time Warner and Advance/Newhouse.