In Demand lands VOD deal with Universal

In Demand and Universal Studios Pay-Per-View have struck a cable video-on-demand (VOD) rights agreement and extending their existing pay-per-view contract.

The deal, unveiled Friday, makes Universal the first major motion picture studio to license VOD rights to In Demand, which began distributing Universal titles through its pay-per-view service in 1994. The deal covers current Universal releases, including The Family Man, starring Nicolas Cage and Tea Leoni and The Mummy Returns with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, as well as features from the studio's library, including The Sting and Do the Right Thing. - Richard Tedesco