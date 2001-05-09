In Demand lands MLB out-of-market rights

Adding to its stable of sports programming, In Demand has secured rights to broadcast out-of-market Major League Baseball games for three seasons on digital cable.

The "MLB Extra Innings" package, which begins in July, will offer fans up to 35 regular season games a week. The package will cost $109 for the remaining portion of this season and a full-season package will be available for 2002.

In Demand also offers National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League packages and would like to add National Football League games. The NFL currently has an exclusive out-of-market deal DirectTV through 2002, which has attracted about one million subscribers. - Allison Romano