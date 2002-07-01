Deloitte slams Adelphia

Adelphia Communications Corp.'s ex-auditors, Deloitte & Touche LLP, blasted

the company's new managers, claiming that they withheld information from the

firm.

Deloitte contended that its auditors had difficulties securing information

even after a special committee of the board was set up to examine irregularities

at the cable operator.

Adelphia's new management fired Deloitte June 9, but it had been pushing the

firm to resume its audit of the company just six days earlier. Deloitte said it

couldn't get information.

In a letter Adelphia filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission

Monday, Deloitte complained that six financial and investor-relations executives

who might have been implicated in inappropriate conduct were still employed by

the company in early June. Deloitte said it couldn't rely on statements from

those six executives, who were cooperating with federal criminal investigators

looking at the company.

Deloitte didn't explain much about its review of Adelphia's books before the

scandal broke last March.

The complete filing can be found at the SEC's Web site: http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/796486/000095012302006631/0000950123-02-006631.txt target='new'> www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/796486/000095012302006631/0000950123-02-006631.txt'>http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/796486/000095012302006631/0000950123-02-006631.txt