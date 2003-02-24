Del Duca named FCC investigations chief
Maureen Del Duca Monday was named chief of the Federal Communications
Commission's Enforcement Bureau's investigations and hearings division.
She replaces FCC veteran Chuck Kelly, who retired last month.
Del Duca has been the division's deputy chief since joining the commission in
October 2001.
Previously, she was a partner at Jenner & Block, specializing in appellate
and regulatory litigation and telecommunications.
She has been a visiting fellow at Catholic University's law school and served
as a clerk for Judge Leonard Garth of the Federal Appeals Court in Philadelphia.
Del Duca received a bachelor of arts from Swarthmore College, a master of arts from the University
of California-Berkeley, a juris doctorate from New York University School of Law and an
master of laws from Georgetown University Law Center.
William Freedman was named division deputy chief. Previously, he was a partner
at Morrison & Foerster LLP's telecommunications practice.
