DeGrassi: TNG Tops 85% Clearances

Program Partners has pushed clearances for syndicated strip Degrassi: The Next Generation past the 85% mark for its September launch.

The popular Canadian import now has deals in 19 of the top 20 markets (and 27 of the top 30) on the strength of recent licensing deals with TV stations from the Belo, Clear Channel, Freedom, Gray, Lockwood, LIN, Schurz, Sinclair and Weigel groups, including Boston (WZMY), Pittsburgh (WBGN) and Milwaukee (WDJT/WMLW).

Tribune serves as the show’s primary launch group.