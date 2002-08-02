DeGeneres, Baldwin get the Square

King World confirmed that it will shortly announce that the first two "center

squares" for next season's Hollywood Squares will be Ellen DeGeneres and

Alec Baldwin.

DeGeneres has a full plate -- she'll also be busy this season developing a

new first-run talk show for Warner Bros. that's slated to bow in 2003.

As part of the format tweaking for the show this year, a number of

celebrities will rotate in and out of the center square.

DeGeneres will bat first, followed by Baldwin, with more to come, King

World said.