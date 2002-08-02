DeGeneres, Baldwin get the Square
King World confirmed that it will shortly announce that the first two "center
squares" for next season's Hollywood Squares will be Ellen DeGeneres and
Alec Baldwin.
DeGeneres has a full plate -- she'll also be busy this season developing a
new first-run talk show for Warner Bros. that's slated to bow in 2003.
As part of the format tweaking for the show this year, a number of
celebrities will rotate in and out of the center square.
DeGeneres will bat first, followed by Baldwin, with more to come, King
World said.
