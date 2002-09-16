Defunct news department gets awards

The news department at WPXT(TV) Portland, Maine, won four first-place awards --

including best newscast, weathercast and sportscast -- along with a handful of

seconds and thirds from the Maine Association of Broadcasters. That was more

than any other station.

The problem is WPXT no longer has a news department. In June, owner Pegasus Communications Corp. --

which had earlier tried to expand its news presence -- pulled the plug, saying it

couldn't justify the cost.

"It's certainly ironic," MAB president Suzanne Goucher said. WPXT was

probably best-known for breaking the story of then-presidential candidate George W. Bush's

past drunk-driving arrest. The reporter, Erin Fehlau, is now anchoring and

reporting for Hearst-Argyle Stations Inc.'s WMUR-TV Manchester, N.H., but many other

colleagues are still looking for work. Goucher said all are invited to the

banquet.