In defense of Dr. Laura

Editor: I really take issue with your story about the Dr. Laura show at Promax. It seemed pretty desperate to include the negative opinions from one small market promotion producer. How relevant is it to read about what he would do if only he had the authority and position to do something about this show? Is this the only way your reporter could slide some anti-Dr. Laura dig in?

Dr. Laura has an 18 million-listener audience and probably represents more of the values and opinions of the average American than any of the LA/NY media/journalism hipsters do.

That story was supposed to be a news story. It seemed more like a GLADD-influenced propaganda swipe dressed up like a news story. Use some editorial control.-Pete Barnham, a free-lance television producer in Nashville, Tenn.