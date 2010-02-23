Deep Cuts Coming at ABC News

ABC News is seeking to eliminate 300 positions or close to 25% of the 1,300-person

news division. In a company-wide e-mail that staffers have been expecting for

weeks, ABC News president David Westin announced Tuesday (Feb. 23) that there

will be a division-wide buyout offer to all non-contract and non-union

employees.

If the company does not get enough volunteers, layoffs will commence. The

process is expected to take a month, according one executive.

The cuts are not just the latest round of layoffs that have plagued an

industry reeling from declining audience share and a recession battered

advertising market. Rather they are intended to facilitate a "fundamental

transformation" of ABC News, according to Westin.

That transformation will include an increasing reliance on digital

one-man-band journalists. ABC News has had digital reporters in several

foreign locales including South Korea,

Indonesia, Brazil

and Kenya since

2007 and last year added domestic digital reporters in several cities.

Staffs for weekday and weekend editions of programs including Good

Morning America and World News will be merged. And the

newsmagazines will rely more heavily on freelancers.

"The time has come to anticipate change, rather than respond to

it," wrote Westin. "We have a rare opportunity to get in front of

what's coming, to ensure that ABC News has a sound journalistic and financial

footing for many years to come, and to serve our audiences even better. But we

must move boldly and promptly. In the past, we've sought out less expensive

ways to replicate what we've always done. The time has come to re-think how we

do what we are doing."

Westin singled out Nightline, which has producers shoot and edit

their own material in the field, as an example of how the network's

newsgathering would change.

But he stressed that the cuts would not impact the on-air product.

"If I thought that what we were doing would compromise the value of our

content in any way editorially or creatively, I wouldn't do it," he told B&C.

Digital reporters - predominantly young journalists who shoot, edit and

transmit stories - have enabled news organizations to cut down on personnel and

travel costs associated with a multi-person crew. Westin stressed that the

news division would not completely supplant traditional newsgathering for the

more bare-bones digital approach.

"I'm not suggesting that we're going to flip a switch and it's going to

be 100%, far from it. It will still be a minority of what we do, a significant

minority, but a minority of what we do," he said. "I do believe that

we've proven to ourselves that some of the new technology, and the proper use

of it, is not only appropriate but necessary for a number of stories and allows

us to do a better job in covering much of the news."

Asked if the disparity between highly compensated anchors and rank-and-file

employees who will inevitably bear the brunt of the cuts created a morale

problem inside ABC News, Westin said: "Time will tell."

He then pointed to ABC News' fiscal responsibility in negotiating salaries.

"We have been taking into account the economic realties of our business

as we have been negotiating senior people's contracts both on air and off air

for several years now," said Westin. "If you take a look at

positions, both on-air and senior positions in production, and how much they're

paid today versus how much they were paid five years ago, you would find

remarkable differences. It's not something that I think is appropriate to go in

to the details of. But people would make a terrible mistake if they thought we

were just making adjustments in producers and associate producers. That is not

true."

News rooms have been under increasing pressure to trim costs at a time when

media companies are watching profits sink amid the economic downturn. Many

companies embarked on streamlining initiatives years ago. But the recession has

made the belt tightening much more painful.

Earlier this month CBS News laid off 91 people including many long-time

producers.

And while the impending cuts at ABC News are the deepest by far, they are only

the latest at a news division which has endured a series of them as far back as

second quarter 2007, when layoffs began at the network's Washington,

D.C. bureau.

Lastmonth, ABC broadcast operations and engineeringeliminated31 positions. At the time Preston Davis, the head of BOE at ABC, said he

expected to eliminate more jobs bringing the total loss for that department to

about 70 positions out of 575.

Last spring, about 20 people from the finance and operations units in New

York lost their jobs.

In January 2009, 35 staffers were let go at the newsmagazines, News Now and

digital as well as marketing, research and sales. Also, 60 unfilled positions

were eliminated and political staff hired to cover the 2008 presidential was

thinned. Last October, about 20 staffers at ABC News Radio in New

York and Washington, D.C.

were let go in the division's editorial, production and technical divisions.

In closing his Feb. 23 e-mail to staff, Westin noted: "I won't pretend

that all of this will be easy. But I do truly believe that it will be good for

ABC News."