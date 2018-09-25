Decker Named Executive VP at WB Domestic TV Distribution

David Decker, who has been with Warner Bros. for 15 years, has been named executive VP of Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, succeeding industry fixture Ken Werner.

Decker, who had been executive VP, cable and SVOD sales at Warner Bros., adds oversight of station sales to his portfolio.

Rick Meril, executive VP and general sales manager for Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution will now report to Decker, who remains responsible for pay, cable, D2 and on-demand platforms.

“David has done a great job of dramatically growing our multi-platform business over the last three years,” said Jeffrey Schlesinger, president, Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution “His combination of strategic thinking, smart salesmanship and strong leadership are a true asset and he’s ready to take the next step. Having worked side by side with Ken for many years, enables us to have a seamless transition in our domestic television distribution business as we begin the new year.”

Decker was executive VP for cable and SVOD sales since 2015. Previously he was executive VP, business & legal affairs for Worldwide Television Distribution.

Before Warner Bros, Decker was with Stone Stanley Entertainment .