Decisionmark pitches verification system

Decisionmark President and CEO Jack Perry and Capitol Broadcasting Co. will

be visiting recording industry execs to demonstrate Air-to-Web, a product that

allows a radio station to verify that a Web listener is within its DMA.

The goal is to get the RIAA to waive copyright fees pertaining to listeners

within a station's market.

A pilot program at WRAL(FM) Raleigh-Durham, N.C., begins Sept. 5 when the

road show begins.

"I think the reaction at first from the recording industry will be 'Prove

it,'" says Perry. "But once we do, the reaction will be: 'Let's cut a

deal.'"