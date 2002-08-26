Trending

Decisionmark pitches verification system

Decisionmark President and CEO Jack Perry and Capitol Broadcasting Co. will
be visiting recording industry execs to demonstrate Air-to-Web, a product that
allows a radio station to verify that a Web listener is within its DMA.

The goal is to get the RIAA to waive copyright fees pertaining to listeners
within a station's market.

A pilot program at WRAL(FM) Raleigh-Durham, N.C., begins Sept. 5 when the
road show begins.

"I think the reaction at first from the recording industry will be 'Prove
it,'" says Perry. "But once we do, the reaction will be: 'Let's cut a
deal.'"