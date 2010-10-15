Decision 2010: How Do You Cover This Mess?

Trying to Pass Their Midterms

Amidst anti-incumbent fervor and silly sound bites, nets unveil plans as they try to stay focused on the issues

By Marisa Guthrie

Stations: Big Money, Big Plans

Locals get über-creative to ensure viewers are served maximum dose of key political coverage

By Michael Malone

Big Turnout by Sponsors For Midterm Elections

Cisco takes CNN app; Hershey's votes for Colbert

By Jon Lafayette