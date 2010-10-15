Decision 2010: How Do You Cover This Mess?
Trying to Pass Their Midterms
Amidst anti-incumbent fervor and silly sound bites, nets unveil plans as they try to stay focused on the issues
By Marisa Guthrie
Stations: Big Money, Big Plans
Locals get über-creative to ensure viewers are served maximum dose of key political coverage
By Michael Malone
Big Turnout by Sponsors For Midterm Elections
Cisco takes CNN app; Hershey's votes for Colbert
By Jon Lafayette
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.