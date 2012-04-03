Deborah Norville, Featured Moderator, "Women of New York 2012"
Deborah Norville has served as anchor of Inside Edition, the
country's top-rated and most honored syndicated newsmagazine, for the past 16
years. Throughout her tenure as anchor,
the show has consistently ranked in the top ten television shows in first run
syndication. Her journalistic reputation
and her ability to get to the heart of the story have been important factors in
the broadcast's success.
As anchor of Inside Edition, Norville has covered and
broadcast from the scene of some of the biggest news stories including
Washington DC on 9/11, the funerals of President Ronald Reagan and Pope John
Paul the Second, the inauguration of
President Barack Obama, and the Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine
Middleton.
Norville made headlines and won two national reporting
awards for her ground breaking coverage from a North Carolina prison known as the "toughest jail
in America."
There, she spent five days living behind bars as an inmate to give
viewers an unprecedented view on prison life.
Norville's signature "jobs reports" have been a favorite of
Inside Edition viewers. Among other
things, she's been a toll taker at the Lincoln Tunnel, a California fruit picker, peanut salesman at a
Philadelphia Phillies baseball game, nanny for a family of ten children, and
washed dishes and worked the grill at a New York City diner. In 2010, Norville was given unprecedented
access by the FAA to work as a flight attendant to show viewers what life is
like for them in a post 9/11 world.
On a much lighter note, Deborah has taken viewers inside the
music industry by reinventing herself as a rock diva: writing, recording and shooting a music video
and album for a music CD. In what might
have been her ultimate test, she sang the National Anthem for a California
Angels baseball game.
Norville is also a best-selling and prolific author. Her book Thank
You Power: making the Science of Gratitude Work for YOU(2007, Thomas
Nelson) which detailed the connection between gratitude and enhanced cognitive
function and energy was a New York Times best-seller. She is also the author of The Power of Respect: Benefit From the Most
Forgotten Element of Success(2007, Thomas Nelson), Back on Track: How to Straighten Out Your Life When it Throws You a Curve
(1997 - Simon & Schuster), two children's books, I Don't Want To Sleep Tonight and I Can Fly(1999, 2001, golden Books) and Knit With Deborah Norville(2010, Leisure Arts) a collection of
knitting patterns. She is also a
contributor to the Chicken Soup for the
Soul series of books, including Think
Positive(2010 - CSS Publications).
A lifelong crafter and seamstress, Norville is behind the "Deborah
Norville Yarn Collection," a line of high-quality yarn for knit and
crochet enthusiasts found in top chains, including Joann Stores.
A two-time Emmy winner, Norville began her career at WAGA
-TV in Atlanta, while still a student at the University of Georgia, where she
graduated summa cum laude, 4.0 First
Honor Graduate. She has been a reporter
and anchor for WMAQ-TV, Chicago, Anchor for NBC News's Today and NBC News at Sunrise, CBS News's Street
Stories and America Tonight, and
MSNBC's Deborah Norville Tonight.
Married, the mother of three, Norville is active with many
charities including the Broadcasters Foundation of America, Girl Scout Council
of Greater New York, Rita Hayworth (Alzheimer's) gala, and has been the
National Celebrity Spokesperson for the Mother's March of Dimes. She is also in demand as a lecturer and guest
on shows including Today, Good Morning America and is a regular presence at the
Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the year Conference. She can be reached via her website: www.DeborahNorville.com.
