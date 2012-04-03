Deborah Norville, Featured Moderator, "Women of New York 2012"

TOREGISTER FOR THE WOMEN OF NY EVENT APRIL 10, 2012, CLICK HERE



Deborah Norville has served as anchor of Inside Edition, the

country's top-rated and most honored syndicated newsmagazine, for the past 16

years. Throughout her tenure as anchor,

the show has consistently ranked in the top ten television shows in first run

syndication. Her journalistic reputation

and her ability to get to the heart of the story have been important factors in

the broadcast's success.



As anchor of Inside Edition, Norville has covered and

broadcast from the scene of some of the biggest news stories including

Washington DC on 9/11, the funerals of President Ronald Reagan and Pope John

Paul the Second, the inauguration of

President Barack Obama, and the Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine

Middleton.





Norville made headlines and won two national reporting

awards for her ground breaking coverage from a North Carolina prison known as the "toughest jail

in America."

There, she spent five days living behind bars as an inmate to give

viewers an unprecedented view on prison life.





Norville's signature "jobs reports" have been a favorite of

Inside Edition viewers. Among other

things, she's been a toll taker at the Lincoln Tunnel, a California fruit picker, peanut salesman at a

Philadelphia Phillies baseball game, nanny for a family of ten children, and

washed dishes and worked the grill at a New York City diner. In 2010, Norville was given unprecedented

access by the FAA to work as a flight attendant to show viewers what life is

like for them in a post 9/11 world.





On a much lighter note, Deborah has taken viewers inside the

music industry by reinventing herself as a rock diva: writing, recording and shooting a music video

and album for a music CD. In what might

have been her ultimate test, she sang the National Anthem for a California

Angels baseball game.





Norville is also a best-selling and prolific author. Her book Thank

You Power: making the Science of Gratitude Work for YOU(2007, Thomas

Nelson) which detailed the connection between gratitude and enhanced cognitive

function and energy was a New York Times best-seller. She is also the author of The Power of Respect: Benefit From the Most

Forgotten Element of Success(2007, Thomas Nelson), Back on Track: How to Straighten Out Your Life When it Throws You a Curve

(1997 - Simon & Schuster), two children's books, I Don't Want To Sleep Tonight and I Can Fly(1999, 2001, golden Books) and Knit With Deborah Norville(2010, Leisure Arts) a collection of

knitting patterns. She is also a

contributor to the Chicken Soup for the

Soul series of books, including Think

Positive(2010 - CSS Publications).





A lifelong crafter and seamstress, Norville is behind the "Deborah

Norville Yarn Collection," a line of high-quality yarn for knit and

crochet enthusiasts found in top chains, including Joann Stores.





A two-time Emmy winner, Norville began her career at WAGA

-TV in Atlanta, while still a student at the University of Georgia, where she

graduated summa cum laude, 4.0 First

Honor Graduate. She has been a reporter

and anchor for WMAQ-TV, Chicago, Anchor for NBC News's Today and NBC News at Sunrise, CBS News's Street

Stories and America Tonight, and

MSNBC's Deborah Norville Tonight.





Married, the mother of three, Norville is active with many

charities including the Broadcasters Foundation of America, Girl Scout Council

of Greater New York, Rita Hayworth (Alzheimer's) gala, and has been the

National Celebrity Spokesperson for the Mother's March of Dimes. She is also in demand as a lecturer and guest

on shows including Today, Good Morning America and is a regular presence at the

Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the year Conference. She can be reached via her website: www.DeborahNorville.com.



Click here for more speaker bios.

