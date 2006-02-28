Debmar Taking Really Wild Animal Safari

Entering the weekly education-program-distribution arena, Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein’s Debmar-Mercury has cleared a 90-minute block of Long Needle Entertainment’s Animal Atlas and Safari Tracks to air on stations covering 70% of the U.S., including the Fox Television Stations and some from Tribune and Raycom.

Meanwhile, Debmar has licensed National Geographic’s Really Wild Animals to the CBS stations and select Fox, Tribune and Raycom outlets.

Animal Atlas, entering its third season this fall, consists of 26 half-hour first-run and 26 library episodes.

Safari Tracks, starting its second season of originals, and Really Wild Animals each have 26 episodes as well.