Debmar-Mercury Buys ALF
By Jim Benson
Mort Marcus and Ira Berstein's Debmar-Mercury distribution company has acquired all domestic television distribution rights to the 1980s family sitcom ALF from Patchett Kaufman Entertainment, and is looking to license the off-network sitcom for all media, including broadcast, cable and VOD.
ALF, which aired on NBC from 1986-90, joins Debmar-Mercury's stable of distribution rights, which includes South Park,a movie library featuring titles from Revolution Studios and Lion's Gate, the sci-fi series Farscape and The Dead Zone, and National Geographic's Really Wild Animals.
