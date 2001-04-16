DeBenedittis promoted at MTV

Paul A. DeBenedittis has been promoted to senior vice president, program planning and scheduling for MTV.

Formerly vice president of the division, DeBenedittis will continue to oversee the planning of MTV's programming lineup, which includes its afternoon series built around Total Request Live and its nightly 10 Spot show block. Before first joining MTV in 1997 as director of its planning and scheduling unit, DeBenedittis worked in acquisitions and planning at USA Network.

- Susanne Ault