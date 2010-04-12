Debbie Richman Joins ABC

Debbie Richman, formerly executive VP of ad sales for

Lifetime, has joined ABC.

Richman will be senior VP of prime time sales for the

network, reporting to Geri Wang, president of sales and marketing.

Before moving to the other side of the table to join

Lifetime in 2008, Richman was managing director of national broadcast at OMD.

Her media buying experience also includes stints at Young & Rubicam and

McCann-Erickson, and Optimum Media.

At OMD, she headed up the integration of the media

buying arms of DDB, BBDO and TBWA and created the OMD Summit, according to a 2008profile in B&C. Among her

biggest deals were getting two new Nissans integrated into NBC's Heroes. She also was campaign manager,

as it were for the Hail to the Cheese: Stephen Colbert Nacho Cheese Doritos

2008 Presidential Campaign.