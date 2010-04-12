Debbie Richman Joins ABC
Debbie Richman, formerly executive VP of ad sales for
Lifetime, has joined ABC.
Richman will be senior VP of prime time sales for the
network, reporting to Geri Wang, president of sales and marketing.
Before moving to the other side of the table to join
Lifetime in 2008, Richman was managing director of national broadcast at OMD.
Her media buying experience also includes stints at Young & Rubicam and
McCann-Erickson, and Optimum Media.
At OMD, she headed up the integration of the media
buying arms of DDB, BBDO and TBWA and created the OMD Summit, according to a 2008profile in B&C. Among her
biggest deals were getting two new Nissans integrated into NBC's Heroes. She also was campaign manager,
as it were for the Hail to the Cheese: Stephen Colbert Nacho Cheese Doritos
2008 Presidential Campaign.
