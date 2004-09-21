Debate Rules Shut Out Local TV

It's official: There will be three presidential debates -- including one town-hall format -- plus one vice-presidential square-off. But that will be it.

The agreement prevents either side from from calling for any more debates, and both sides from appearing in any other on-air debate, including accepting any offers of free time from national or local TV or radio outlets for debates.

The campaigns signed on the dotted line (OK, it was an undotted line) on Monday.

Despite a report that Republicans might balk at the participation of moderator Bob Scheiffer in the wake of the CBS National Guard document flap, the Bush campaign signed off on all four moderators, including CBS' top Washington journalist.

The other moderators are Jim Lehrer, Charles Gibson and Gwen Ifill.

It will hardly be a case of put 'em together and let 'em have at it, however. The negotiated rules circumscribing the debate are many, including just how the media will be able to carry the contest.

Here are some of the highlights: